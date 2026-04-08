Great Dane’s Statesboro plant builds 25,000th trailer

Great Dane’s Statesboro, Ga., manufacturing plant has produced its 25,000th trailer since opening in 2012. The milestone unit, a 57-foot refrigerated Everest reefer, was manufactured for Nolt Transportation.

The Statesboro facility holds a unique position within the company’s manufacturing network, as the only plant equipped to build trailers of this length, according to a news release.

“Building high-quality trailers and reaching this milestone takes an incredible amount of hard work, skill, and collaboration,” said Ron Jones, Great Dane Statesboro plant manager. “This achievement belongs to every single person on our factory floor because they give their best every day. I’m proud to work alongside them.”

(Photo: Great Dane)

“This accomplishment is a reflection of our team’s dedication to producing industry-leading trailers our customers can depend on, while working safely together,” added Rick Mullininx, Great Dane president and COO, in the release.

Nolt Transportation, which hauls produce and temperature-controlled freight to central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas, as well as frozen and fresh food to the Pacific Northwest, said trailer reliability is critical to its operations. “Having a Great Dane trailer since the beginning of my refrigerated LTL work has proven the quality of work and reliability behind their trailers,” said Timothy Nolt, the company owner.