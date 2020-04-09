Group to offer free meals to truckers

QUISPAMSIS, N.B. – A group of New Brunswickers has launched an initiative called Help a Trucker – NB to provide up to 150 hot meals daily to the drivers who are keeping the supply chain moving during the Covid-19 crisis.

The group is hoping to raise $25,000 for the program through its website.

“We are working to connect local restaurants with truckers to fill the gap left by Covid-19,” it said in a post.

Restaurants already signed up for the program include Arby’s, Boston Pizza, Kredl’s and Pomodori Pizzeria. Coca-Cola Canada is also a partner.

Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, called the initiative “incredible”.

The association said that special offers and free services for drivers from restaurants, hotels, organizations and truck stops are appearing online and at the roadside across the region.

“Atlantic Canadians have big hearts, and the things they’re doing to support professional drivers are very much appreciated. Thank you everyone on behalf of our entire industry,” said Picard.