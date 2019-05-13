GTI expands in U.S.

MONTREAL, Que. – GTI Transport Solutions has announced its expansion in the U.S., through the acquisition of Jetco.

Jetco is based in Houston, Texas and specializes in flatbed, heavy-haul, intermodal, logistics and specialized loads. GTI says the acquisition will allow it to establish a U.S. operation. It recently acquired Precision Specialized. It now has seven locations in the U.S. and three in Canada.

“The team at Jetco is renowned as a market leader in their quality of service and in always prioritizing safety in their transport” says Richard Lafrenière, CEO of GTI. “The strategic strong local presence that Jetco has in Texas will increase GTI’s position in the region and establish a performing North-South corridor with its Canadian operations.”

“This acquisition will also increase GTI’s scale and will deepen our geographic reach,” added Frédérick Perrault, senior partner of Novacap.“Jetco will complement GTI’s US division with its strong asset base and will serve as our platform for future acquisitions in the US.”

Brian Fielkow, CEO of Jetco, will continue in his current capacity as CEO. He said: “Jetco is glad to join forces with a leader in specialized transport such as GTI and we are looking forward to start working together to bring the company to the next level.”