GX Transport wins 2018 Nissan Mobility Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — GX Transport was named the winner of the 2018 Nissan North America Logistics Mobility Award on May 30.

At Nissan’s annual Supply Chain Conference in Nashville, Tenn., managing partner Michelle Arseneau accepted the award on behalf of the transport company.

Last year, GX won the 2017 Brand Power Award.

“It is such an honor to be selected once again from Nissan’s North American carrier base for this award,” she said. “It is truly a great accomplishment as we were selected from a pool of hundreds of carriers operating within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.”

When presenting the award to GX at the conference, Nissan stated: “GX Transport is a premier carrier who takes great pride in their ability to create solutions that increase efficiencies and lower costs in the after-sales supply chain. They operated outside of their normal parameters to support after-sales fill rate when requested, thus supporting after-sales service to Nissan and Infiniti dealers. We are proud to recognize GX Transport for their consistent/dedicated service and invaluable partnership.”