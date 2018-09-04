Hamilton Petro Pass offering freebies to truckers

HAMILTON, Ont. – Hamilton Petro Pass will be celebrating truck drivers Sept. 7, with free hot dogs, pizza and drinks.

Springers hot dogs will be offered from noon until 1:30 p.m., pizza slices from Pizza Bell from 1:30 till 3 p.m., and ice cold Coke and Pepsi will also be given to drivers, as well as Frito-Lay chips.

The first 100 truckers will receive a free grab bag from Sobey’s and Wholesale Club, with other special prizes up for grabs.

Hamilton Petro Pass is located at 740 Parkdale Ave. N., in Hamilton.