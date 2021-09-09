‘Hauling LCVs is a challenge of its own’

Dmitri Zaremba

LCV Driver

Bison Transport

Saskatoon, Sask.

This is one in a series of interviews with frontline workers as Today’s Trucking celebrates National Trucking Week, Sept. 5-11.

Dmitri Zaremba (Photo: Supplied)

What can you tell us about your job and the work it includes?

At this moment I’m a long combination vehicle (LCV) interprovincial operator, moving the turnpike doubles between Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan for Bison Transport.

LCVs is a challenge on its own. There are always different road conditions. Winter time can be difficult.

How did you come to work in the trucking industry?

The opportunity came up at Kindersley Transport with the pilot trainer-trainee project in 1994 in Saskatoon. It was exciting to learn about the industry and all the different trucks. The trucks were a lot different back then. They didn’t have air [suspensions] yet, so the ride was quite rough. The job allowed me to travel to a lot of different places, including interesting small towns.

What do you like the most about your job?

The everyday challenges. I would say this year has been a constant challenge. The work itself is a challenge. This can be a tough job, but it’s rewarding to see how hard people work. Those who haul grain, and the many others you see at work.

What is the biggest challenge the trucking industry faces today?

The biggest issue facing the industry is Covid-19. It seemed like the economy slowed down, there were fewer loads. Covid-19 affected not only me, but everybody.

Why do you think the trucking industry should be celebrated?

Because it is an essential service for the country. Many years ago someone had the idea to create National Trucking Week to celebrate the industry and I think it was a great idea.



