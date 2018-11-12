Have trucking conditions peaked?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking conditions in the U.S. worsened in September, to their lowest level in a year, according to the FTR Trucking Conditions Index.

It’s the first time the index, at 4.58, has fallen to single digits since December 2017. FTR attributes the decrease to stabilization in freight rates and demand, but notes holiday shipping should keep volumes, capacity, and rates healthy through the end of the year.

“September is a near-term outlier that mostly reflects an unusually rapid stabilization of the spot market due to capacity gains, ongoing completion of bid cycles, and continued adjustment to the electronic logging device environment,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking for FTR. “A strong economy and labor market should make for a strong fourth quarter heading into a promising 2019, but it’s likely that trucking conditions have peaked in the current cycle.”

