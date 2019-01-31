HDAW says see ya, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev – Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, traditionally hosted in Las Vegas, will be moving to Texas for its 15th annual conference in 2020.

Next year’s event will be at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. In the process, the available space for a related product expo will grow 80%, reaching 180,000 sq.-ft. That will be accompanied by 250,000 sq.-ft. of meeting and event space to support meetings, events, and distributor education offerings.

The event traditionally welcomes more than 2,500 people from Canada, the U.S. and six other countries – including distributors, suppliers, service providers, educators and industry media.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the Gaylord Texan,” said Tim Kraus, president and COO of the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association. “The decision to move was not taken lightly. It comes after much consideration of industry feedback and our goal to ensure the industry has the best opportunity to come together and conduct business. This new space will provide a more business- culture focused venue, which will allow us to bring innovative new elements to the conference that will ultimately enhance the attendees experience—all under one roof.”

“This move is exactly what the industry needs,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, the segment owner of HDDA: Heavy Duty (HDDA). “As the industry grows, it’s important that we make the adjustments needed to effectively and efficiently facilitate productive business and provide a comfortable atmosphere to gather. As we researched possible locations, we found the Gaylord Texan to be a fantastic partner and we’re pleased to bring not only our industry but it’s significant economic impact to the region.”

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2020 will be held Jan. 27-30, 2020.