HDMA appoints marketing executive

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. –The Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has appointed Caterina Pontoriero manager, marketing communications and member engagement.

She has 12 years of experience in business-to-business marketing and journalism, the association said.

Pontoriero’s previous roles have been in the insurance and retail technology industries.

She will be responsible for developing and executing internal and external communication strategies.

Pontoriero has a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.

HDMA is the commercial vehicle division of the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). It is based in North Carolina.