Heavy fines for heavy weights on Alberta’s Vinca bridge

EDMONTON, Alta. – Alberta’s Sheriff Highway Patrol has fined three truck operators in just two days for exceeding 20,000 kg weight limits on the Vinca bridge northeast of Edmonton – issuing some stiff fines in the process.

A unit hauling soil was fined $15,904 on July 15, while the previous day the operator of a fully loaded tanker was fined $21,307, and a tractor-trailer hauling sod was fined $23,180.

This soil-hauling unit was fined $15,904 for being overweight, and that wasn’t the steepest price to be paid. (Photo: Alberta Sheriffs)

“There has been a weight restriction on the Vinca bridge on Highway 38 south of Redwater since June 8, due to structural issues recently identified in the bridge’s steel girders,” the province’s enforcement arm says in a related facebook post. “The restriction is clearly marked by signs on several routes leading to the bridge. The signage is in addition to lists of restrictions published online by Alberta Transportation and email notifications sent to affected parties.”

The added patrols followed complaints about overloaded commercial traffic crossing the bridge.

“Commercial operators have a legal duty to stay up to date on road restrictions and comply with them,” the sheriffs said in their social media post. “Information is available at 511.alberta.ca and by reading regular bulletins about road restrictions and bans published online by Alberta Transportation.”