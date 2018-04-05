Help Inc. names new president

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Help Inc., the provider of PrePass, has announced it has promoted Mark Doughty to president and COO.

Doughty was previously the group’s vice-president and COO. He succeeds Karen Rasmussen in the role of president. Rasmussen will continue to serve as CEO.

“Mr. Doughty’s promotion was a unanimous decision of the Help Board of Directors,” said Help chairman John Esparza, Texas Trucking Association. “After he was recruited in March 2013 by Ms. Rasmussen to serve as Help’s chief operating officer, Mr. Doughty quickly proved himself and soon began to take on additional responsibilities. In 2015, he was promoted to the role of vice-president.”

Prior to joining Help in March 2013, Doughty served as the COO of Contractor Management Services for several years, helping lead the company’s growth through creative strategic and business planning. He also managed the introduction of service offerings for new vertical markets in the transportation sector.

“I am extremely pleased that the Help Board recognized Mr. Doughty’s value in assisting in fulfilling our mission of truck safety and efficiency,” Rasmussen said. “He is a man of great integrity whose knowledge of the transportation industry, along with safety and tolling technology, will serve Help well in the coming years.”