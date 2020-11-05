Henderson Insurance acquires HAL Insurance

REGINA, Sask. – Henderson Insurance has expanded its transportation business with the addition of HAL Insurance.

The deal closed Nov. 2, strengthening Henderson’s position in the transport sector, according to the companies.

HAL Insurance, originally known as Highway Agencies Ltd., was founded in 1955 by the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) and specializes in the transportation sector.

“It was important for us to find the right partner and leader for this next phase of growth,” said Susan Ewart, executive director, STA. “Henderson Insurance really respects what we’ve built, and together with (broker partner) Navacord, shares our vision for the future. We see this as a tremendous development opportunity for our team and for our clients.”

“Our mission is to support businesses and organizations across Saskatchewan, and build out our expertise in the sectors that drive the province,” added Dave Reidy, president and CEO, Henderson Insurance. “The addition of the HAL Insurance team – with their wealth of experience, deep relationships, and commitment to knowledge sharing – is a perfect fit.”

HAL Insurance will operate under the Henderson Insurance brand going forward.