Hendrickson announces leadership restructuring

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – Hendrickson has appointed Matt Joy chief operating officer in a management shakeup announced this week.

Joy most recently was vice-president and general manager of the trucking group. In the new role, he will be responsible for truck and trailer commercial vehicle systems, specialty products and international operations.

“Matt is a proven and trusted leader for Hendrickson and has a demonstrated track record for delivering business results,” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson.

Hendrickson also announced the promotion of Richard Mudd to vice- president and general manager of truck commercial vehicle systems. Mudd joined Hendrickson in 1998 and has since held various management roles.

Matt Van Meter was promoted to vice-president and general manager of the specialty products group. Van Meter began his career with Hendrickson Trailer in 1998 as a test engineer and has since held various senior positions.

Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of air suspension systems and components for heavy duty trucks and trailers.