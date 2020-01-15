Truck News

News

Hendrickson announces leadership restructuring

Matt Joy

Matt Joy

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – Hendrickson has appointed Matt Joy chief operating officer in a management shakeup announced this week.

Joy most recently was vice-president and general manager of the trucking group. In the new role, he will be responsible for truck and trailer commercial vehicle systems, specialty products and international operations.

Richard Mudd

Richard Mudd

“Matt is a proven and trusted leader for Hendrickson and has a demonstrated track record for delivering business results,” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and CEO of Hendrickson.

Hendrickson also announced the promotion of Richard Mudd to vice- president and general manager of truck commercial vehicle systems. Mudd joined Hendrickson in 1998 and has since held various management roles.

Matt Van Meter

Matt Van Meter

Matt Van Meter was promoted to vice-president and general manager of the specialty products group. Van Meter began his career with Hendrickson Trailer in 1998 as a test engineer and has since held various senior positions.

Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of air suspension systems and components for heavy duty trucks and trailers.

Print this page

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*