Highlight raises more funds for SickKids

TORONTO, Ont. — Highlight Motor Group has raised another $15,000 for the SickKids Foundation in support of its campaign to build a new hospital in Toronto.

This marks the second year in a row that Highlight has contributed to the $1.3-billion fundraising initiative, the company said Thursday.

“After the success of our original fundraising initiative at our 2018 company Christmas party, we made it our goal to raise double the amount in 2019,” said Highlight president and CEO Kirk Kalinitchenko.

“I promised to once again match the amount generated during this past year-end celebration, and the entire staff at Highlight are so giving that I’m extremely proud to say we didn’t just double it, we tripled it.”

Highlight provides dry van, reefer, expedited and hazmat services throughout Canada and the U.S. It has facilities in Ontario, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

SickKids began raising money for a new hospital in 2016. The campaign has reached almost 75% of its goal, according to the foundation.