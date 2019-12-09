Hino Central Fraser Valley is Dealer of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Hino Motors Canada (HMC) has named Hino Central Fraser Valley of Langley, B.C., the Dealer of the Year.

The award was presented to Hino Central Fraser Valley executives at a recent dealer meeting.

Hino Central Fraser Valley, part of the Hino Central Group, has been a Hino dealership since 2008.

Hino Central Fraser Valley said it received the highest ranking in HMC’s annual dealer evaluation – a comprehensive measure of the dealer’s total business, sales management, service support, parts performance and overall facility.

“Their constant focus to work together for the growth of their team members and generating customer satisfaction in everything that they do led them to win Hino’s prestigious award”, said Tony Caldarone, senior vice-president for sales and customer support at HMC.

“At Hino, we believe in a total support approach where we will continue to understand customer needs and continue to meet and exceed their expectations resulting in brand loyalty and trust.”

The second and third place winners were Somerville Hino of Toronto, Ont., and Tri Truck Centre of Barrie, Ont., respectively.

Hino is a subsidiary of Toyota Group. It produces and distributes light, medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks.