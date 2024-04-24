Hochapfel joins Star Safety Technologies

Gunther Hochapfel (Photo: Supplied)

Grote Industries-owned Star Safety Technologies appointed Gunther Hochapfel as the new regional sales manager.

“His understanding of the Canadian landscape positions him uniquely to cultivate and fortify strong relationships with Grote and Star Safety Technologies clients and stakeholders,” the company said in a news release.

Grote is a supplier of visibility and safety systems for the on- and off-highway and trailer body builder markets, and its Star Safety Technologies manufactures emergency and warning lights.

Hochapfel is experienced in the safety and warning technology industry. He previously served as a sales leader and applications specialist at SWS Warning Lights for nearly two decades.