Home Hardware shines again at CORTDC

KITCHENER, Ont. – Home Hardware driver Shawn Matheson was named Grand Champion at the Central Ontario Regional Truck Driving Championships on June 8.

Home Hardware also took the team award. Matheson won the tandem-tandem division at the competition, held at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Other winners included: Stewart Jutzi, Erb Transport; straight truck; Joe Kuntz, Home Hardware, single-single; Jeff Lambkin, Erb Transport, single-tandem; David Chambers, Home Hardware, B-train.

Matheson also took home the safety award, while Jutzi scored the most points. The rookie award went to Kyle Hutchinson of Home Hardware.