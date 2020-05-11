Hong Yang to lead Dana’s e-vehicle systems engineering

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dana has appointed Hong Yang senior director of electric vehicle systems engineering for its Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion business unit, the company said Monday.

In this role, he will lead full electric vehicle architecture and systems engineering as well as Dana’s hybrid and electric vehicle strategies and product roadmap, it said.

“Dr. Yang’s significant experience in electrified systems engineering is well suited for driving and expanding our e-powertrain capabilities for customers,” said Ryan Laskey, senior vice-president of the division.

Yang most recently served as director of engineering for Sensata Technologies where he led the company’s global engineering efforts for electrification.

He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.