Hunter named president, COO of JD Smith Logistics Solutions

JD Smith Logistics Solutions has appointed longtime executive Kent Hunter as president and chief operating officer, effective April 1.

Hunter, who joined the company in 1992 as an account manager, moves into the role after most recently serving as vice president of operations since 2008. Over the past decade, Hunter has managed operations for both the warehousing and transportation divisions, while also overseeing the finance and sales departments, the company said in a news release.

(Photo: JD Smith)

The appointment comes alongside a broader leadership change, with Scott Smith assuming the role of chairman and chief executive officer.

“As we begin our 107th year, our leadership structure reflects how we operate today,” Smith said in a news release. “Kent’s contributions over the past 35 years have been critical to the growth of all aspects of our business, and this appointment formally recognizes his role in our success. I’m confident he will continue to focus on operational excellence and uphold our core values of integrity and partnership.”

“I’m excited to take on this expanded role,” Hunter added. “It will be a welcome challenge to lead the organization while overseeing operations as we continue to focus on operational excellence. My goal is to make JDS both bigger and better.”