Hyliion names Bobby Cherian SVP

Hyliion, which offers electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, has appointed Bobby Cherian senior vice-president of sales and supply chain.

Cherian will be responsible for sales strategy as well as building customer and supplier relationships, the company said Thursday.

Bobby Cherian (Photo: Hyliion)

He has nearly three decades of international experience in engineering, purchasing and sales across industry leaders such as Meritor, Ford Motor Co., GM and Dana, Hyliion said.

Most recently, Cherian was senior director of electrification for Dana’s commercial vehicles business.

“Bobby has built and managed some of the industry’s leading electrification sales programs,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“His leadership experience in developing customer relationships around electrified product portfolios will further enhance our commercialization strategy and play a critical role in our success going forward.”

Hyliion’s powertrain solutions are designed to be installed on most Class 8 commercial vehicles.