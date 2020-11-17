Hyliion names Oxholm compliance czar

AUSTIN, Texas – Hyliion has hired Jose Oxholm as vice-president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, the company announced Monday.

Hyliion, which offers electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, said Oxholm will be responsible for the company’s legal and compliance functions.

Jose Oxholm. (Photo: Hyliion)

Oxholm has more than 20 years of automotive and transportation experience, and has held top management positions at LoJack, Ford Motor, Goodyear and Meritor.

“Jose is a seasoned leader whose deep industry experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and make progress toward our commercialization strategy,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“He is an accomplished expert in the legal, compliance and ethics fields. I look forward to working with him as an important member of our leadership team.”

Hyliion’s powertrain solutions are designed to be installed on most Class 8 commercial vehicles.