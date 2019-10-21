Hyundai offers first peek at hydrogen-electric truck concept

ATLANTA, Ga. – Hyundai Motor Co. has unveiled the first peek at its concept for a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck, to be known as HDC-6 Neptune.

The concept vehicle itself is scheduled to be unveiled during this year’s North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

“We have cemented the fuel cell technology leadership position in the passenger vehicle sector with the world’s first commercially produced fuel cell EV and the second-generation fuel cell EV, the Nexo,” said Edward Lee, head of Hyundai’s commercial vehicle business division.

Hyundai manufacturers Class 2-8 trucks and buses at three international plants, with units currently sold in 130 countries around the world.

While the rendered image offers a limited view, the HDC-6 Neptune clearly draws design cues from the art deco era. Hyundai says it will feature a unique construction, fuel cell system, and advanced in-cab technology.

This truck will add to a portfolio that includes the Xcient truck that runs on fuel cells.

Hyundai Translead (HT) is also scheduled to reveal a “high-performance refrigerated concept trailer solution” known as the HT Nitro ThermoTech.

Hyundai Translead manufactures dry and refrigerated trailers as well as flatbeds, chassis, and dollies.