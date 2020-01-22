Hyundai Translead names Sean Kenney CSO

San Diego, Calif. — Hyundai Translead has appointed Sean Kenney chief sales officer, replacing Stuart James who is retiring in March.

Kenney, who joined the company this week, will serve as senior vice-president until he assumes the new role in April.

James will remain in the company as an executive advisor, the company said Tuesday.

Kenney will be responsible for all sales operations including Hyundai Translead’s dealer network and customer support teams. He will set long-term strategic sales objectives and drive corporate priorities.

“With Mr. Kenney at the helm as our new CSO, the strength of our market leadership, innovation and exceptional team, all point to a positive future,” said CEO Bong Jae Lee.

A fully owned subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Translead manufactures dry and refrigerated trailers as well as flatbeds, chassis and dollies.

It was established in 1989, and is headquartered in San Diego, Calif.