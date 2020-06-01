Indian aftermarket supplier expands North American presence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Anand Motor Products, an aftermarket supplier based in India, has named Scott Austin sales director for North America as part of its aggressive growth plans.

Austin will work closely with AMP’s North American customers as well as lead the company’s business development goals and initiatives in the continent, the company said Monday.

Austin, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, previously worked for Tenneco, Sanluis Rassini and SEG Automotive.

“Scott’s proven track record of driving positive change and dynamic growth to large organizations make him the ideal candidate for this important position” said Gurmeet Singh Anand, managing director of AMP.

Scott will be based in Southfield, Mich.