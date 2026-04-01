Indiana cancels 2,000 CDLs issued to immigrants without legal status
The state of Indiana canceled all commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) held by undocumented immigrants on April 1 under a law recently signed by Gov. Mike Braun (R).
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office estimates 2,000 immigrants have obtained a CDL in the state without legal status.
The new law requires illegal immigrants to hold an H‑2A, H‑2B, or E‑2 work visa and demonstrate English proficiency to qualify for a CDL.
Truck driver training schools that knowingly train ineligible drivers could face fines up to $50,000 per violation.
The move makes Indiana the first state to act on President Donald Trump’s call for stricter nationwide CDL rules during the 2026 State of the Union speech. At the federal level, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has voted to advance “Dalilah’s Law.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.