Indiana cancels 2,000 CDLs issued to immigrants without legal status

The state of Indiana canceled all commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) held by undocumented immigrants on April 1 under a law recently signed by Gov. Mike Braun (R).

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office estimates 2,000 immigrants have obtained a CDL in the state without legal status.

The new law requires illegal immigrants to hold an H‑2A, H‑2B, or E‑2 work visa and demonstrate English proficiency to qualify for a CDL.

Truck driver training schools that knowingly train ineligible drivers could face fines up to $50,000 per violation.



The move makes Indiana the first state to act on President Donald Trump’s call for stricter nationwide CDL rules during the 2026 State of the Union speech. At the federal level, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has voted to advance “Dalilah’s Law.”