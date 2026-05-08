Indiana governor extends suspension of state’s gasoline tax

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (R) has extended the suspension of Indiana’s gasoline tax for another 30 days. Braun originally signed a 30-day suspension of the 7% gasoline tax on April 8.

He also announced a 30-day suspension of the gasoline excise tax, which is currently 36 cents per gallon. Combined, the taxes add up to 59 cents a gallon.

These measures do not impact taxes on diesel fuel.

“Making life more affordable for Hoosiers will always be my top priority. Suspending both the gas tax and excise tax gives Hoosiers meaningful relief for the next month,” Braun said.

This extension is the longest the governor of Indiana can suspend the gas tax without a special legislative session.

As of May 7, AAA reported the average cost for a gallon of gas in Indiana was $4.722, above the national average of $4.558. When Braun took action in April, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Indiana was about $4.13.

Meanwhile, in Utah, a new law will redice its gas tax by 15%, about 6 cents a gallon, starting on July 1. The reduction will remain in place through Dec. 31.