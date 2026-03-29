Indiana opens new welcome center with expanded truck parking
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the opening of a new welcome center that includes 75 truck parking spaces.
The new Black River Welcome Center is on eastbound Interstate 64 near mile marker 7 in Posey County.
The 75 truck parking spaces are an increase of 60 spaces from the previous welcome center. Other amenities include an adult recreation area and a dog park.
This project is part of Indiana’s long-term rest area improvement plan, which will add more than 1,200 safe truck parking spaces across the state.
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