Industry mourns loss of Midland president Robert Irving

The industry is mourning the loss of Robert Kenneth Irving, co-chief executive officer of J.D. Irving Limited and president of Midland, who passed away at 71 following a battle with cancer.

Irving was widely known across the trucking and logistics sector as a longtime industry leader who helped grow Midland into one of Atlantic Canada’s largest and most recognized transportation companies, said Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) in a statement. The association described him as a respected leader admired throughout the region’s transportation industry.

“Mr. Irving was a well-known and respected leader in the Atlantic Canadian transportation industry, widely admired for his leadership, vision, and deep commitment to the transportation industry, his employees, and the communities he served,” the APTA said. “Beyond business, he will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and the lasting impact he had on countless colleagues and industry partners across the region.”

Irving, born Dec. 3, 1954, in Saint John, N.B., established J.D. Irving, Limited’s Moncton operations in 1977 and called the city home ever since.

He represented the fifth generation of the Irving family business and spent 50 years helping expand the company’s operations across transportation, agriculture, food processing and paper sectors.

J.D. Irving said in an announcement that family remained at the centre of both his personal life and professional career. Together with his brother Jim Irving, he guided the direction of the family-owned business while maintaining a hands-on leadership approach. Irving regularly visited farms, manufacturing facilities and transportation terminals, preferring to stay closely connected to frontline operations and employees.

“He embodied a sentiment his father often quoted: ‘The best fertilizer is the farmer’s footsteps in the soil.’ He thrived on being where the action was,” the company said.

Despite his many accomplishments, Irving was remembered by the company as a humble leader who consistently credited employees and teams for the company’s success.

Outside of transportation and industry, Irving was also known in Atlantic Canada for his community involvement and passion for hockey. In 1996, he founded the Moncton Wildcats Hockey Club and celebrated three QMJHL championships and hosted the Memorial Cup in 2006.

He also played a leading role in healthcare fundraising, most recently serving as the Campaign Chair to build the Jean Elizabeth Saunders Irving Obstetrics and Newborn Care Unit at the Moncton Hospital. He also supported many education, literacy and youth initiatives across the province, which earned him multiple honors over the years, including the Order of Moncton, the Order of New Brunswick, induction into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame, the Canadian Agriculture Hall of Fame, and the PEI Business Hall of Fame. He also received Equestrian Canada’s Gold Medal in 2025.

Other recognitions included the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton’s Builder of Youth Lifetime Achievement award, being named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Clubs of Greater Moncton, and getting recognized with the Literacy Coalition of New Brunswick’s Champion of Literacy award and the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, bestowed on the 100th anniversary of four Rotary Clubs.

“Robert loved to win and took equal joy in seeing others succeed. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and uncle of 17 nieces and nephews. His loss is profound for his family, community, and employees. His legacy will live on through his children and the many lives he touched. He will be remembered with great respect and dearly missed,” J.D. Irving said.



