Industry pioneer, Bill MacKinnon, dies at 90

GUELPH, Ont. – Bill MacKinnon, former leader of MacKinnon Transport, passed away March 22 at the age of 90.

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) dubbed MacKinnon an “industry pioneer and key builder in the success and growth” of the association for more than 50 years. He was the association’s longest-serving board member and once served as chairman of the Canadian Trucking Association.

MacKinnon won the Service to Industry award in 1980 and was a longtime proponent of the trucking industry.

MacKinnon Transport was launched in June 4, 1929, when Bill’s father Alexander (Leslie) MacKinnon bought a 1928 Chevrolet straight truck to haul livestock, coal, fertilizer and other farm supplies. MacKinnon got his licence at the age of 15 and bought a second truck to help grow the family business.

“OTA sends its heartfelt condolences to Bill’s son Evan, grandson Alex and his loving wife Lois,” the association said in a release.