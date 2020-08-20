Industry to mark Trucking Week under Covid cloud

TORONTO, Ont. — The industry will observe the National Trucking Week during Sept. 6-12, against the backdrop of Covid-19.

The aim of the annual event is to recognize the contributions made by drivers and others in the Canadian trucking industry, which employs some 400,000 people.

The National Trucking Week recognizes the contributions made by the 400,000 people working in the trucking industry. (Today’s Trucking file photo)

“It goes without saying that truck drivers should be celebrated 365 days a year for the invaluable job they do as the backbone of the Canadian economy,” said Marco Beghetto, vice-president of communications at the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA).

“During National Trucking Week, let’s make it a point to at least lend a smile and say thank you to the incredible job these essential workers do every day.”

This year, truckers have won rare public praise for braving Covid-19 to keep the freight moving. The pandemic has, however, made it difficult to hold big events because of health concerns.

Still, many fleets and trucking associations are planning to celebrate drivers.

In Western Canada, the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) and SafetyDriven of British Columbia will hold driver appreciation days.

AMTA volunteers will go to five commercial vehicle inspection stations to hand out goodie bags.

Truckers have won rare public praise for braving Covid-19. (Today’s Trucking file photo)

“All Covid-19 protocols will be followed and we will be handing out 2,000 bags in total,” AMTA said.

In British Columbia, SafetyDriven is holding a contest, Share Your Safety, to mark the occasion.

The first National Trucking Week was held some 20 years ago.

In the U.S., the American Trucking Associations will hold a National Truck Driver Appreciation Week during Sept. 13-19.