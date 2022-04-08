Inland PacLease in Burnaby, B.C., has been named PacLease’s Canadian Franchise of the Year.

Taking top honors in North America was TLG Peterbilt PacLease, with eight locations in six states.

For Inland PacLease, it was the second time being named the top Canadian franchise.

“They have the PacLease network’s highest customer retention rate, which speaks volumes for the level of service they provide,” Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing, said of Inland. “Their company-wide collaborative approach with customers is very evident, and a model for others to follow.”