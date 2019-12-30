Insurance broker NFP names Padovani president

TORONTO, Ont. — NFP, an insurance broker serving the needs of the trucking industry, has named Greg Padovani president as part of a major leadership restructuring.

Padovani, who joined NFP in 2017, will oversee the operations of the entire business, the company said.

John Belyea will serve as chief operating officer, focusing on day-to-day operational activities that support the business and its continued growth.

Marty Shaw will become chief strategy officer, working to identify future growth opportunities.

“Greg, supported by the outstanding Canada team, is well positioned to continue growing NFP’s capabilities, presence, and relationships throughout Canada,” said Ed O’Malley, executive vice-president, head of insurance brokerage and consulting at NFP.

The company also made the following appointments:

Greg Dunn to managing director, personal lines;

Daryn McLean to managing director, commercial lines;

Brian Timmis to managing director, private client group;

Domenic Tesone to managing director, transportation; and

Mandeep Singh to managing director, commercial insurance operations.

NFP is one of the top 10 Canadian brokerages, with 750 employees.