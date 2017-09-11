International gives LoneStar an upgrade

LISLE, Ill. — International Truck on Sept. 11 announced major enhancements to its LoneStar truck, which combines maximum uptime and driver features with bold styling.

The announcement was made during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week that ran Sept. 10-16, for a specific reason. International said the new truck was created with drivers in mind as a result of the company’s DriverFirst design philosophy, which actively asked for driver input on how to improve the interior design of trucks to better meet the needs of drivers themselves.

“As we honor the more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers across America during National Driver Appreciation Week, it is fitting that we are unveiling the beloved American classic, the LoneStar with interior updates that maximize driver productivity and improve driver ergonomics and visibility,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck and Parts, Navistar.

Direct results of the driver input include an ergonomically designed interior with new digital information display, a new integrated stalk shifter integrating transmission and engine brake functionality, durable and easy to clean soft touch vinyl interior, and a stylish Diamond interior is standard. Doors, side glass, and cab mirrors were also redesigned to enhance visibility and reduce neck strain. The truck also features the classic, recognizable grille design.

“One of the things we spent a lot of time on is the egress of the vehicle,” said David Majors, vice-president, product development. “We opened up the door four degrees, and we also placed the steps so that it makes perfect sense for when you’re entering and egressing the vehicle. We’ve also added the three points of contact to make sure there are no accidents getting in and out of the vehicle.”

The new LoneStar was also built for maximum uptime, the company said. It contains a new single-canister aftertreatment system that is 60% smaller and 40% lighter and simplified for quicker servicing.

As well, all key service points under the hood, inside the cab, and around the vehicle are ergonomically designed for easy access and servicing, and many components have been engineered with longer intervals between required maintenance.

The truck also has an upgraded HVAC system with a max air-conditioning feature that can cool the cab more quickly. The company also claims the new vehicle has best in class defrost performance, which allows drivers to spend less time waiting for the windshield to clear, and more time driving to deliver their load.

The new LoneStar is also up to 3% more fuel efficient than the previous generation thanks to a combination of the Cummins X15 engine, contoured hood, fenders and pedestal mirrors. As well, every LoneStar can be equipped as an option with OnCommand Connection, the company said.

“Now more than ever, driver retention is one of the top concerns among fleets both large and small,” said Majors. “Therefore, enhancing the LoneStar at this time with critical driver-centric updates gives fleet operators and owners an additional tool to reward and retain drivers.”

International confirmed the new Lonestar will be available as a day cab, 56-inch low-roof sleeper, 56-inch hi-rise sleeper, 73-inch hi-rise sleeper, and 73-inch sky-rise sleeper. The company is taking orders now and will begin market availability of the trucks at the beginning of 2018. For more information visit https://www.internationaltrucks.com/LoneStar.