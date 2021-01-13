Isaac announces executive appointments

Isaac Instruments has named Melanie Simard compliance and safety specialist.

Simard has been working in the trucking industry for over 20 years, and is familiar with Isaac’s solution, having used it for three years, the company said Wednesday.

Melanie Simard and Manon L’Esperance. (Photo: Isaac Instruments)

Simard was a key presenter at Isaac’s 2020 User Conference in November. She has a solid understanding of transportation industry issues, the company said.

Isaac also announced the appointment of Manon L’Esperance as product manager.

L’Esperance has 21 years of experience in the trucking industry, and more than 15 years using Isaac’s solution within a carrier organization.

She will work with Isaac’s product team to continue developing solutions that meet the needs of the industry.

Isaac’s integrated mobile communication technology provides real-time connectivity between drivers and company personnel to optimize operations.