Isaac appoints two new executives
MONTREAL, Que. – Isaac Instruments has appointed Samuel O’Neill business development manager for Eastern Canada, the company announced Tuesday.
O’Neill has been with Isaac for more than 13 years.
The company also announced the appointment of Terry Gardiner as business development manager for Ontario.
Gardiner has in-depth knowledge of the transportation industry, having worked for various Canadian carriers, Isaac said.
