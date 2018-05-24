Isaac Instruments to host Lunch and Learn events

CHAMBLEY, Que. — Isaac Instruments has launched a Lunch and Learn series to address important topics in transportation.

These events, says Isaac, connect transportation professionals with experts and provide the tools to deal with the biggest issues in trucking; driver retention, the ELD mandate, and blockchain integration to name a few.

ISAAC has planned two Lunch and Learn events in 2018 and four in 2019.

The first event will be held in Calgary on June 20th and will address the blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) and the opportunities it opens for the transportation industry. The event will be hosted by Isaac president and co-founder Jacques DeLarochelliere, and topic expert Daniel Pickett. Pickett is the chief data scientist at FreightWaves and BiTA. The second Lunch and Learn event of 2018 is scheduled for early fall.

To attend the Lunch and Learn, click here.