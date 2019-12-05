Isaac user conference attracts 250+

SAINT-BRUNO-de-MONTARVILLE, Que. – Isaac Instruments attracted more than 250 industry representatives to its fourth annual user conference, recently hosted at the Centre des Sciences in Montreal.

“It is always an enriching experience to meet users from all across Canada,” said Jacques DeLarcochelliere, company president. “The conference is also an opportunity for our ‘Isaac-ians’ to talk with users to better understand their reality.”

Bill Mahorney of the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) offered an update on U.S. plans to phase out the use of Automatic On-Board Recording Devices (AOBRDs) in favor of electronic logging devices (ELDs) as of Dec. 16.

Geoffrey Wood of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) outlined Canadian regulations that will require federally regulated carriers to use electronic logging devices as of June 2021.

The event also included a motivational speaker and presentations on Isaac developments and features, while concurrent workshops addressed topics such as marketing to support carrier recruitment efforts, and changes proposed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.