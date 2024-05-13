ITD Industries to distribute ZM Trucks in Canada

ITD Industries becomes the only distributor of ZM Trucks’ zero-emission, battery-electric, and fuel-cell electric commercial vehicles in Canada, according to the agreement between the companies. The parties will also explore a joint venture, KD Manufacturing, to service the Canadian market, the companies announced in a joint press release.

ZM Trucks, a subsidiary of ZO Motors Tokyo, is one of North America’s newest zero-emissions commercial truck brands.

(Photo: ZM Trucks)

ITD Industries, a commercial transportation equipment manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission commercial vehicles in Canada, provides the country’s fleets with access to zero-emissions equipment, including charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure.