Jacobs announces new Jake Brake coming in 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. – Jacobs Vehicle Systems is hoping to release its next generation of the Jake Brake in 2019, the company revealed at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show today.

According to Jacobs, the new High-Power Density (HPD) engine brake is the “next logical step in engine braking.”

Steve Ernest, the v.p. of engineering at Jacobs, said that the HPD has been proven to offer twice the braking power as its current Jake Brake, while working at a lower rpm range.

“It’s the next generation of engine braking, we believe,” Ernest said. “It will improve your foundation brake life, increase truck uptime and truck productivity, and increase your resale value.”

The new brake will also deliver the retarding power needed to compensate for decreased aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance of the latest trucks, compensate for the trend towards lower engine speed operation, and operate at the speed you use, and avoid downshifting during retarding, the company claims.

Because the company sells predominantly to OEMs, Ernest predicted that the new engine brake will be installed on trucks made in 2019-2020.

The company also took time at the NACV show to announce that it has sold its 7 millionth engine brake in its lifetime.

“We could not have reached this milestone without the success of our customers around the world,” Ernest said. “By developing the latest in engine braking and valve actuation technology for our customers, we provide fleets with the reliability, performance, and value that they come to expect from Jacobs.”