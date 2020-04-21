Jim Park honored with Neal Award
TORRANCE, Calif. – Jim Park, Today’s Trucking’s longtime equipment editor, has been honored with one of the top business-to-business journalism awards in the U.S. for work contributed to Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine.
He has secured a 2020 Jesse H. Neal Award for the Best Range of Work by a Single Author.
Connectiv (formerly ABM), which established the awards in 1955, describes it as “the highest individual honor for an editor.”
Submitted examples of his work included:
Print Feature: Electric Trucks: Will Future Trucks be Powered by Battery or Hydrogen Technology
Commentary: What Went Wrong in Colorado’s Deadly Truck Crash?
Web feature: The Art and Science of Mountain Driving
Video: Focus On: Hendrickson’s ZMD Trailer Suspension
Photography: Meet a Mack Snowplow Built for Tough Alaska Winters
It is Park’s sixth Neal Award, and the 30th win for Heavy Duty Trucking.
The award ceremony was conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
