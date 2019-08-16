John Caseley of Trendway Transportation dies at 73

TORONTO, Ont. – John Caseley of Trendway Transportation Services has died, the Ontario Trucking Association announced Friday. He was 73.

Caseley passed away suddenly July 29, the association said.

Before retiring, Caseley spent many years working in the transportation industry, with a focus in heavy-haul and specialized logistics, and was a long-time director on the board at OTA.

Caseley was an avid lover of music, and all things car and motorcycle.

He was also an active member in the York Region Harley Owners Group, and played Dobro with the Yonge Street Ramblers.

“John leaves behind a legacy of love for family, friendship, community, and music. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends,” the association said.

Visitation will be held at Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Aug. 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church in Aurora, Ont., on Aug. 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Charitable donations may be made in Caseley’s memory to Parkinson Canada or Musicounts Canada.