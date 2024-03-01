Jordi Wills takes on role of Wills Transfer president
Wills Transfer, a third-party logistics warehousing provider in Eastern Ontario, announced that Jordi Wills has assumed the role of company president.
Meanwhile, Terry Wills, Jodi’s father, former president and third-generation leader of the family-owned company, steps into the position of advisory board chairman.
Jordi, who joined Wills Transfer full-time in 2013, has held various roles throughout his tenure.
“Jordi’s experience and leadership have been a valuable asset to Wills Transfer, as he has optimized operational efficiencies and technological advancements while building a dynamic high-performance team that has driven our growth,” Terry Wills said in a release.
Jordi added he’s excited about the opportunity to build upon the family’s legacy as the company enters the fourth generation of being family-owned and operated.
Founded in 1945, Wills Transfer operates seven distribution centers that serve Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Western Quebec, and Cornwall.
