KAG acquires Beaulac Transport

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) has acquired Quebec-based Beaulac Transport through its Canadian subsidiary RTL Westcan, the company announced Friday.

The financial details were not disclosed.

Beaulac is a carrier specialized in hauling petroleum, chemicals, aggregates and hot products.

Beaulac Transport is a specialized carrier. (Photo: Beaulac)

“Beaulac has built a solid reputation in the transportation industry based on its hands-on, customer-focused approach to its operations,” said Grant Mitchell, KAG’s chief operating officer.

“They have been a long-standing leader in our industry by always putting their customers, employees and safety first.”

KAG is a large tank truck transporter and logistics provider. (Photo: KAG)

As part of the transaction, co-owner Carl Beaulac will join the company and will oversee all hauling operations east of Ontario, KAG said.

“We are proud to be a new member of the RTL Westcan family,” said Beaulac.

“We will continue to provide excellent service to our customers.”

KAG is a large tank truck transporter and logistics provider.