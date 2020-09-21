KAG acquires Beaulac Transport
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) has acquired Quebec-based Beaulac Transport through its Canadian subsidiary RTL Westcan, the company announced Friday.
The financial details were not disclosed.
Beaulac is a carrier specialized in hauling petroleum, chemicals, aggregates and hot products.
“Beaulac has built a solid reputation in the transportation industry based on its hands-on, customer-focused approach to its operations,” said Grant Mitchell, KAG’s chief operating officer.
“They have been a long-standing leader in our industry by always putting their customers, employees and safety first.”
As part of the transaction, co-owner Carl Beaulac will join the company and will oversee all hauling operations east of Ontario, KAG said.
“We are proud to be a new member of the RTL Westcan family,” said Beaulac.
“We will continue to provide excellent service to our customers.”
KAG is a large tank truck transporter and logistics provider.
