Kate Rahn to lead Peterbilt in Canada

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors has named Kate Rahn, a former BlackBerry executive, as its regional sales and marketing manager in Canada.

Rahn has for the last two years been the vice-president of sales for BlackBerry, and accumulated more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and operations experience at Omnitracs/Shaw Communications.

She will be based in Peterbilt’s Canadian headquarters in Mississauga, Ont., manage the Canadian sales team, and work with dealers.

“Peterbilt is an iconic brand with a proud tradition of superior quality and durability,” Rahn said. “Being a part of a company that focuses on putting the customer first and finding all the ways we can help drive uptime and efficiencies to support our customer’s profitability is truly an honor. My team and I will be working with every Peterbilt dealership in Canada to ensure we continue to build on this legacy.”

Rahn earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA from Queen’s University.