Kee names Liam O’Briain chief operating officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Kee Human Resources has appointed Liam O’Briain chief operating officer.

O’Briain joined the company in 2012 as a senior recruiter in Mississauga, quickly rising to management positions.

He is also a board member of the Toronto Transportation Club, serving as its current second vice-president.

“Liam has been a key part of our success, and I am thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Kieran O’Briain, president of the company.

Kee Human Resources is a diversified provider of recruiting and staffing services to the transportation and health-care industries with 9 offices across Canada.