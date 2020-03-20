Keep rest areas open: trucking associations

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and American Trucking Associations (ATA) are both calling for all levels of government to ensure public rest areas remain open in the midst of the fight against Covid-19.

“Not only do the rest areas need to remain open, we need to ensure that if this crisis is extended, food needs to be available for drivers at these areas along with sanitary and safe restroom facilities,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “Drivers all over the country are ready to respond to this crisis, keep the supply chain moving and ensure store shelves are stocked; but in order to do that, they need access to basic sanitation and be able to continue to manage fatigue as they respond to this emergency.”

“These hard-working men and women deserve and need a place to safely park their vehicles to rest as well as get food. We need to help our nation’s drivers more than ever – truck drivers will play a key role in fighting Covid-19. Shutting down the very few safe places they can rest, shower, fuel up and eat is not something anyone wants and will eventually disrupt the delivery of essential goods Canadians and Americans desperately need right now,” he added.

“Rest stops are an irreplaceable component, along with commercial truck stops,” ATA president Chris Spear said in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Ontario, OnRoute has announced it is keeping all 23 of its travel plazas open for take-out, grab-and-go, and drive-through services. But dining and seating areas are closed until March 31. Many commercial truck stop operators have made similar commitments.

NATSO, an organization that represents truck stops in the U.S., also confirmed its members would remain open and continue to serve drivers.