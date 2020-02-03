Kenworth appoints 2020 Dealer Council

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth Truck Co. has named the 2020 Kenworth Dealer Council members. The council has eight executives, representing 426 Kenworth dealerships in Canada and the U.S.

The council works in partnership with Kenworth to support customer experience throughout the Kenworth dealer network.

“Our dealer network is the best in the industry,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president.

“We work closely with our dealer network to provide proactive personalized support to our customers maximizing uptime.”

The members are: Chairman – Scott Oliphant, Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, La.); Bill Currie, Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, B.C.); Bill Kozek, Wisconsin Kenworth (Madison, Wis.); Samuel Letendre, Kenworth Maska (La Presentation, Que.); Tim Mitchell, Kenworth of Pennsylvania (Carlisle, Pa.); Scott Nichols, Kenworth of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Ind.); and Todd Rice, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kansas).

In addition, Jodie Teuton of Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, La.) serves as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers (ATD).

The company also named the 2020 Service Council. Leading Kenworth service managers serve on the panel, and help promote service and product enhancements.

The members are: Chairman – Jeff Minter, Wisconsin Kenworth (Windsor, Wis.); Matt Allen, Inland Kenworth (Fontana, Calif.); Ryan Dicken, GreatWest Kenworth (Calgary, Alberta); Mike D’Agostini, NorCal Kenworth (Sacramento, Calif.); Stefano Gabrielli, Gabrielli Kenworth (Jamaica, N.Y.); Jim Garner, CIT Trucks (Normal, Ill.); Wes Gellhaus, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kan.); Nicolas Letendre, Kenworth Maska (Sherbrooke, Que.); Dan Mills, Sioux Falls Kenworth (Sioux Falls, S.D.); Richard Williamson, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.); and Kenworth Dealer Council representative Scott Oliphant, Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, La.).

Kenworth is a subsidiary of Paccar.