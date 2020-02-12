Kenworth, Meritor to develop electric powertrain

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth will collaborate with Meritor on the development of an electric powertrain for Class 8 Kenworth T680E battery-electric vehicles, the company announced Wednesday.

The T680E will be a short-hood day cab in tractor configurations of 4×2 and 6×4 axles, and as a 6×4 axle straight truck, it said.

The T680E will offer an operating range between 100 to 150 miles, depending on application.

“The Kenworth T680E development in collaboration with Meritor is a major advanced technology step in Kenworth’s evolution of zero-emission electric powertrain solutions for our customers,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and vice-president of Paccar, the parent company.

Initial production of the T680E is expected to begin in the fourth quarter 2020 and ramp through 2021.

“We look forward to working closely with Kenworth to help develop the Kenworth T680E as an important, viable battery-electric answer for the day cab market,” said T.J. Reed, vice-president of global electrification for Meritor.

Meritor is a leading supplier of drivetrain and aftermarket solutions for the commercial vehicle industry.