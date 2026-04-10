Kenworth offers special paint scheme for America’s 250th birthday

Kenworth Trucks announced the launch of a special edition paint scheme in celebration of the Freedom 250 initiative, a nationwide effort honoring the nation’s 250th birthday.

The design pays tribute to the mid-1990s TourAmerica T600 paint scheme, reimagined and refined for modern production.

A Kenworth T680 with the TourAmerica commemorative paint scheme. (Photo: Kenworth)

The commemorative paint scheme is available on the Kenworth T680, W900L, W990, and T880 models equipped with sleepers.

“This paint scheme is a nod to an important era in Kenworth’s legacy,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “The original TourAmerica T600 represented innovation and pride for drivers across the country. Bringing that design forward for today’s models allows us to honor that history as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.”

Kenworth donated a T680 sleeper to support the Freedom 250 Tour’s fleet of Mobile Museums, known as “Freedom Trucks,” which will travel throughout the United States in 2026.