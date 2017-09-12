Kenworth to participate in SuperTruck II project

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth announced this week that it will collaborate closely with the Paccar Technical Center and DAF Trucks NV, a subsidiary of Paccar, to develop important advancements in Class 8 truck aerodynamics, engine, and powertrain efficiencies with $8 million in year-one funding provided by the Vehicle Technologies Office of U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) SuperTruck II program.

The project will utilize the company’s on-highway flagship Kenworth T680 with the 76-inch sleeper and the fuel-efficient Paccar MX engine. The project’s target goals include the demonstration of greater than 100 percent improvement in freight efficiency over 2009 equivalent product, and achieving 55%t in engine brake thermal efficiency.

“The U.S. DOE SuperTruck II project is an excellent opportunity for Kenworth, the Paccar Technical Center and DAF engineers, along with our partners, to explore significant modifications to aerodynamic design, while also developing key ways to further enhance the efficiency of the Paccar MX engine and Paccar powertrain,” said Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president. “This is an important program that can produce real-world results to benefit fleets and truck operators with even greater reductions in fuel usage and emissions in the future.”

PACCAR joins four other SuperTruck II teams working to develop such innovative technologies designed to more than double the freight efficiency of Class 8 trucks. Up to $12 million in additional funding could be awarded for the Kenworth T680 and Paccar MX engine project over the next three years, subject to annual appropriations by Congress, which has been very supportive of the SuperTruck II initiative.